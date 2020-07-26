Covid-19 Updates: 30 coronavirus deaths reported in Saudi Arabia

30 deaths due to coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The ministry of Health in Saudi has also announced 1,968 new coronavirus cases along with 2,541 recoveries. ,

Thus the total number of infected people in the Saudi has rised to 266,941.The death toll has reached at 2733. The total number of recovered people in Saudi Arabia rose to 220,323. There are 43,885 active cases, including 2,120 critically ill patients under intensive care.

Hofuf registered the highest daily reported cases with 208, followed by Taif with 195, and Riyadh with 126.