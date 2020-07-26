Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has surged in India. This was revealed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate has reached at 63.92%. The fatality rate has reached at 2.31%.

In the last 24 hours, 36,145 people had recovered in India. The total recovered cases in the country has reached at 888,577. In the last 24 hours 48661 new coronavirus cases has been reported in the country. Thus the number of total confirmed cases has reached 13,85522. In this active cases cases under medical supervision is 467,882. 705 deaths has been reported taking the death toll to 32063.



The Indian Council of Medical Research said that a record 442,263 tests were conducted in a single day. So far, 162,91,331 tests have been conducted in the country.

correspondent reports that Delhi stands at top position with 87.29 per cent recovery rate. Ladakh, Haryana, Telangana and Assam are other top performing States and Union Territories wherein the recovery rate is above 74 per cent. 16 States and Union Territories have better recovery rates than the national average of 63.91 per cent.