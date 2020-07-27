Covid-19 Updates: 384 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

384 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The health ministry in the country also announced 484 recoveries and 3 deaths. The newly diagnosed cases include 199 were among expatriate workers, 177 were contacts of active cases.

The total coronavirus cases in Bahrain has rised to 39,131. The total recoveries stand at 35,689. The death toll has reached to 140.

As many as 8,829 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 26, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,689.There are currently 48 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 98 cases receiving treatment. 3,254 cases are stable out of a total of 3,302 active cases.