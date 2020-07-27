Covid-19 Updates: Worldwide coronavirus recoveries cross 10 million

More than 10 million people had recovered from the coronavirus infection globally. Till now around 16,420,000 people had recovered from the deadly infection. Meanwhile the worldwide death toll reached at 652,000.

.Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The US is the worst hit country by the pandemic and accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,371,839 and 149,849, respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 2,419,091 infections.

In terms of cases, US ranks first among the top five countries (4,371,839), followed by Brazil (2,419,091), India (1,436,019), Russia (812,485) and South Africa (445,433)

Countries with over 10,000 deaths include UK (45,823), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,102), India (31,358), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,484) and Russia (13,172).