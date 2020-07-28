Coronavirus : France sends ventilators, COVID19 test kits to assist India

France on Tuesday handed over to India ventilators, test kits and other medical equipment as part of its assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical equipment was handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain at the Palam Air Force Station after the assistance material was flown here on board a French Air Force aircraft.

“Delighted to hand over COVID-19 medical equipment from France to Shri RK Jain, Secy General @IndianRedCross,” Lenain tweeted along with pictures of the handover.

“France earlier granted 200 million euros in financial aid to India through @AFD_en (French development agency). With @IFCCI1 CSR committee, French companies, too, have contributed to relief efforts in India,” he said.