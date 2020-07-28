Covid-19 Updates: 351 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

351 new cases of coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours along with 421 recoveries. The Bahrain health ministry has also reported 1 death due to the pandemic. Of the new cases, 193 were among expatriate workers, 154 were contacts of active cases.

The death toll has reached at 141. The total cases has reached at 39,482. The total recoveries stood at 36,110.

As many as 9,889 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 27, taking the total number of recoveries to 36,110.There are currently 44 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 74 cases receiving treatment. 3,187 cases are stable out of a total of 3,231 active cases.