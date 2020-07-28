Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases surges to 2282 in Himachal Pradesh

The coronavirus caseload in Himachal Pradesh has rised to 2282.12 people tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday. There are 1,029 active cases under medical supervision.

Of the 12 who tested positive on Tuesday, seven are from Chamba district, three from Bilaspur and two from Shimla district.

12 Covid deaths have been reported in state so far and 1,224 patients have recovered, while 15 patients have migrated out of the state.

With 563 cases, Solan is the worst hit district in the state followed by Kangra with 426 cases. Hamirpur has 300 cases, Sirmaur 273, Una 190, Shimla 150, Mandi 121, Chamba 103, Bilaspur 87, Kinnaur 41, and Kullu has 24 cases. With four Covid-19 cases till date, Lahaul and Spiti is the least affected district.