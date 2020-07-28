Family robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad, Jewellery and cash looted

A gang of robbers broke into a home in Chiranjeev Vihar’s sector-9 of Ghaziabad,UP and looted jewellery and cash totaling to 13 Lakh.The robbery was at midnight around 1:30 am and the family was helpless when the thugs spared not even children from gunpoint.Thieves warned of dare consequences if any of the family moved or tried to alert the police.

After looting all from the home the thugs left home around 4 am.

“They broke into the house by cutting through the window grille. They were six in number and were carrying weapons and knives. There were a total of 11 members, including children, of our family. After they entered the house, they had children at gunpoint while threatening all of us to keep quiet. They tore the bed sheets and tightly gagged us with it,” said Kanchan Sharma the house owner.

The family alleged that their calls to the police were not answered.The incident even amuses police as it happened at a time when Police patrolling is strict to enforce Covid protocols.The cops said that they are investigating the incident and also probing if any known person was behind the loot.