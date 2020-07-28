Somu Veerraju takes charge as BJP state President

Senior leader and MLA, Somu Veerraju took the charge of Andhra Pradesh’s BJP unit.A communication to this effect was sent by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh late in the evening.

“BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda ji has appointed Somu Veerraju, MLC, as the state president of BJP, Andhra Pradesh. The appointment comes into effect immediately,” the communication said.

He replaced former state minister Kanna Lakshminarayana, who had been in the post since May 13, 2018.Veerraju was the president and the gen:secretary of Yuva morcha before getting promoted to BJP state committee as its general secretary and vice-president.