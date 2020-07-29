Covid-19 Updates: 439 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

439 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours along with 421 recoveries. The health ministry in the country also informed that no deaths due to coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 187 were among expatriate workers, 249 were contacts of active cases, and 3 are travel related.

There are currently 50 cases in a critical condition, and 77 cases receiving treatment. 3,199 cases are stable out of a total of 3,249 active cases.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 39,921. The total number of deaths stands at 141. The total recoveries has reached at 36,531.

As many as 9,477 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 28.