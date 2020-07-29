Ram Temple Bhumi Puja : Ayodhya divided into three security zones

Ayodhya : The security has been tightened in Ayodhya with over ten thousand security personnel stationed in the temple town. The security in Ayodhya has been divided into three zones–red, yellow and green.

The Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been placed under the red zone, the area outside the campus has been marked as a yellow zone and the rest of the Ayodhya is in the green zone.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), PAC, Uttar Pradesh Police, and the Black Cat Commandos of the UP Police have been entrusted with the security.

On August 5, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Along with PM Modi, prominent saints, some Sangh officials and other famous names associated with the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement will be present for the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple.

The intelligence agencies sources have revealed that Pakistani spy agency ISI is planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Ram Janmabhoomi on August 15. According to intelligence agency R&AW, the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch the attack. The Pakistani agency had planned to send three to five groups of terrorists in Ayodhya for the attack.