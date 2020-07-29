State government revised lockdown schedule: Details inside

The West Bengal state government has revises the lockdown schedule. The West Bengal state government has withdrew the complete lockdown on August 2 and August 9.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal government announced to extend the partial lockdown in the state till August-end. There will be a complete lockdown in the state for two days every week, announced West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Here’s the complete lockdown schedule In West Bengal:

July 29, Wednesday

August 5, Wednesday

August 8, Saturday

August 16, Sunday

August 17, Monday

August 23, Sunday

August 24, Monday

No lockdown in the state on August 1st on the occasion of Bakr Eid: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/TqS8N9AFVl — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

The state government has decided to implement a biweekly lokcdown to prevent the virus spread. Only the essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Medical outlets will remain open. All the other shops will be shut for two days a week across the state. The educational institutions will remain closed till August-end. All the government and private offices, commercial establishments will also be shut. All the public and private transport will remain shut.