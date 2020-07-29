Vande Bharat Mission 5.0 : Govt shares an important message regarding flight fares

New Delhi : Vande Bharat Mission phase 5 is all set to begin from August 1 and the designated airlines have already opened bookings.The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday urged the passengers not to pay more fare to travel agents while booking these flights.

The Ministry said that the passengers should not pay more than the fares mentioned on Air India’s website.

“Passengers booking tickets for #VBM flights through travel agents, may please note that they should not pay more than the fares mentioned on the Air India website. Passengers facing issues of overcharging by travel agents may write to [email protected],” the ministry said on Twitter.

The statement from the government comes as Air India and Air India Express have opened bookings for international flights under Vande Bharat Mission phase 5.