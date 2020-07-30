Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE reported 424 recoveries and 302 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 53,626.The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported two new fatalities.

The authority said 55,257 tests had been conducted across the country over the past 24 hours leading to the diagnosis of the 302 new cases. This brings the total number of cases in the UAE to 60,223. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, the ministry announced.

The ministry has urged people to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.