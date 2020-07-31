Covid-19 Updates: 444 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

444 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the health ministry. The health ministry also announced 437 recoveries. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 236 were among expatriate workers, 208 were contacts of active cases.

Three new deaths was also reported, taking total number of deaths to 146. As many as 9,064 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 29. The total number of recoveries rised to 37,357.The total cases stand at 40,755.

There are currently 41 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 77 cases receiving treatment. 3,211 cases are stable out of a total of 3,252 active cases.