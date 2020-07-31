Judge dies after eating Chapatthi, Police arrests a woman

Madhya Pradesh: A Madhya Pradesh district Judge and his son died after they ate poisoned Chapatthis.Police arrested a woman as the interrogation revealed she plotted the vicious plan to kill the entire family by mixing poison on wheat flour.

Mahendra Tripathi,Additional sessions Judge of Betul,Madhya Pradesh and his son fell ill soon after they ate Chapatthis on breakfast on July 20.They died at a private hospital after 2 days.Before his death Tripathi gave statement to police that they were poisoned on wheat floor.Following police arrested a woman Sandhy Singh(45) in connection with the death.

On investigation it was revealed that Sandhya Singh holds grudge against the family as she was not able to continue her affair with the judge.The two lived together many years ago and later the judge was transfered to Betul were his wife and children joined him.Disappointed with this she devised a plan to kill the entire family.

She approached Tripathi and convinced that a specia pujan will solve all his problems.She asked for wheat flour for pujan and asked the family to eat Chapatthis made of the flour next day.She returned the flour after mixing a deadly poison.The Tripathi’s consumed the Chapatthis and were killed,The Judges wife was spared as she refused to eat Chapatthis.

The police arrested Sandhya and he accomplices and investigation is still ongoing on what poison was used for the conspiracy.