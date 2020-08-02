Covid-19 Updates: 371 recoveries in Bahrain

371 recoveries were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours along with 208 new coronavirus cases. The health ministry reported that of the newly diagnosed cases 75 were among expatriate workers, 132 were contacts of active cases, and 1 was travel related.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached at 41,190. The total recoveries stood at 38,211. The death toll remains at 147. As many as 4,569 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 1.

There are currently 43 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 81 cases receiving treatment. 2,789 cases are stable out of a total of 2,832 active cases, informed the health ministry.