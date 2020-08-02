Hockey Olympian Gurbaj Singh awarded the rank of Jalandhar SP

The Punjab state government has given Hockey Olympian Gurbaj Singh the rank of Superintendent of Police Jalandhar (Rural) by promotion.27 th Battalion of police were deployed for honoring him during the official function for awarding the honorary rank.

Olympian Gurbaj Singh has set many records in the field of hockey, including the 2012 London Olympics, the 2006 Doha Asian Games, the 2010 New Delhi Hockey World Cup, the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi and the 2010 Guangzhou (China) Asian Games and the 2007 Games. He also led Indian team to victory in Chennai Asia hockey cup.

Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, Olympian Rajinder Singh, Olympian Gundeep Kumar, Surinder Singh Bhapa of Surjit Hockey Society, International Hockey Umpire Gurinder Singh Sangha, Senior Sai Hockey Coach Baljit Kaur were some of the high profile sport names who congratulated Gurbaj Singh on his achievement.