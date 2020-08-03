Covid-19 Updates: 455 recoveries reported in Bahrain

346 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The ministry of health in the country also reported 455 recoveries. Of the new cases, 145 were among expatriate workers, 197 were contacts of active cases, and 1 was travel related.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain has reached at 41536. The death toll has reached at 147 and total recoveries stood at 38,666. 7,425 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 2, taking the total number of tests to 842992.

There are currently 47 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 69 cases receiving treatment. 2,676 cases are stable out of a total of 2,723 active cases.