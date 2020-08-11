Covid-19 Updates: 262 new coronavirus cases in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE on Tuesday has updated the data of current coronavirus situation in UAE.

262 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 195 recoveries and 1 death. 64,110 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 62,704 and the total recoveries stand at 56,766. The death toll has reached at 357.