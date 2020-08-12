Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain reports 295 recoveries

407 new cases of coronavirus, along with 295 recoveries and 2 new death were reported in Bharain in the last 24 hours. In the newly diagnosed cases, 155 were among expatriate workers, 249 were contacts of active cases, and 3 were travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases in Bahrain has rised to 44,397 . The total recoveries stood at 41,504. The death toll rose to 165. 11,231 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 11.

There are currently 38 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 97 cases receiving treatment. 3,097 cases are stable out of a total of 3,135 active cases.