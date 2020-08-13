US president Donald Trump announces historic peace deal between Israel and UAE

Israel and the United Arab Emirates on August 13 struck a historic deal aimed at fully normalising relations between the two Middle Eastern nations. The announcement of the deal, which the United States helped broker, was made by US President Donald Trump who took to Twitter to share a joint statement issued by the three countries.

“HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Trump tweeted.

Under the peace deal, Israel has agreed to suspend declaring sovereignty over the areas outlined in Trump’s ‘Vision for Peace’. The statement noted that further breakthroughs with other nations in the Arab and Muslim world are also a focus.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first comment on the deal, said on Twitter it is “a historic day for the state of Israel.”

To be known as the Abraham Accords, US officials have described the agreement as the first of its kind since Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994. It also gives Trump a foreign policy success as he seeks re-election on November 3.

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince said on Twitter that an agreement had been reached and that it would halt further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.

“During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship,” he said.

The joint statement said the three leaders had “agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region,” the statement said.

The agreement also envisions giving Muslims greater access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. The joint statement said the UAE and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus amid the pandemic