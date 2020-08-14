Covid-19 Updates: 330 new coronavirus cases in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE on Friday. 330 new cases of coronavirus cases has bee reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 101 recoveries and 1 death. 82,344 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection in UAE has reached at 63,819. The recoveries stood at 57,473. The death toll has reached at 359.