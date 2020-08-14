Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rises to 2.46 million in India

The number of total coronavirus cases in India has crossed 2.46 million. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the latest data released by the ministry the total coronavirus patients has reached at 24,61,191. In this 6,61,595 are active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths . Spike of 64,553 cases and 1007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 7 states and UTs across the country have seen a drop in the active cases in the last 24 hours. These are — Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim.