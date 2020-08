Actress Hina Khan is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her bold naagin avatar and fans can’t keep calm. Taking to Instagram, she shares her perfect figure in plunging neckline red bouse teamed up with thigh-high slit skirt. She teamed up the look with a huge maang tikka, hand jewellery, kohled-up eyes, perfect makeup and a dash of lipstick. The pictures will leave you excited for tonight’s episode.