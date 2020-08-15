Covid-19 Updates: 283 coronavirus cases in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry, 283 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 98 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 64,102 . The total recoveries has reached at 57,571. The death toll has reached at 361.

77,640 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours.