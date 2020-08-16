Covid-19 updates: 378 new cases reported in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 378 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country along with 2 deaths and 337 recoveries.

The ministry has conducted 8,142 Covid-19 tests on August 15. In the newly diagnosed cases 132 are expatriate workers and 236 others were infected from local contacts of active cases and 10 travel related.

Thus the total infection tally has reached at 46,430. The total recoveries has reached at 42,806 . The death toll stood at 170. At present, 3,419 cases are stable out of a total of 3,454 active cases. The total number of discharged recovered cases totals to 42,806. Bahrain has conducted over 962,334 tests .