Covid-19 Updates: 378 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

378 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The ministry of health has also announced 337 recoveries and 2 death. Of the newly diagnosed cases 132 were among expatriate workers, 236 were contacts of active cases, and 10 were travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 46430 . The total number of recoveries rised to 42,806. The death toll rose to 170.

8,142 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 15 in Bahrain. There are currently 35 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 97 cases receiving treatment. 3,419 cases are stable out of a total of 3,454 active cases.

Out of 8142 COVID-19 tests carried out on 15 August 2020, 378 new cases have been detected among 132 expatriate workers, 236 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 10 are travel related. There were 337 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 42806 pic.twitter.com/xaBf1kkKvM — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) August 15, 2020