Covid-19 Updates: 378 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

Aug 16, 2020, 03:28 pm IST

378 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The ministry of health has also announced 337 recoveries and 2 death. Of the newly diagnosed cases 132 were among expatriate workers, 236 were contacts of active cases, and 10 were travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 46430 . The total number of recoveries rised to 42,806. The death toll rose to 170.

8,142 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 15 in Bahrain. There are currently 35 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 97 cases receiving treatment. 3,419 cases are stable out of a total of 3,454 active cases.

