Covid-19 Updates; UAE reports 210 new coronavirus cases

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situatuion in UAE on Sunday. 210 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 123 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The total infection tally has reached at 64312. The overall recoveries has reached at 57694 . The death toll stood at 364. More than 65,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total to nearly six million tests.