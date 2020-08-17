J&K : 2 LeT militants killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: In a violent cross firing between security forces and a militant group, two terrorists including top commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were gunned down in the encounter in Baramulla district of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory on Monday.

New Agency ANI quoted Jammu & Kashmir Inspector-General (IGP) Vijay Kumar who informed that top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Sajjad alias Haider was one among the two militants killed in the Baramulla encounter.

According to the reports, the encounter broke out in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district hours after a militant attack left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir special police office (SPO) dead in the district. Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area immediately, chased the ultras and killed two militants.

So far, two militants have been gunned down. It is a big achievement for police and security forces. One AK Rifle and two pistols have been recovered from the site. Operation is still underway as we are searching for third terrorist. Further details shall follow, Kumar said.