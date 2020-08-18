Coronavirus : Death toll due to Covid19 crosses 50,000 in India

NEW DELHI : India has logged over 50,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday morning. The country’s Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with about 58,000 fresh infections and 941 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

It took about 200 days for India to cross 26 lakh cases. In July, the tally rose from six lakh cases at the beginning of the month to roughly 16 lakh cases by July 31.

About 10 lakh cases have been recorded this month. The country passed 20 lakh cases on August 6.More than three crore samples have been tested so far, government data shows.