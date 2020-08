The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. In the last 24 hours 55,079 new coronavirus cases and 876 deaths were reported in India.

The overall infection tally has reached at 27,02,743. The death toll has reached at 51,797. The total recoveries stand at 19,77,780. A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 .