Country bans Air India flights

Hong Kong has imposed a ban on Air India flight services ti and from the country. The Hong Kong government banned the airline for two weeks starting August 18 till August 31 under its Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulations. Hong Kong blamed poor pre-flight testing procedures of the airline after it found 11 Covid-19-positive cases on a Delhi to Hong Kong Air India flight on August 14.

“FlyAI: ImportantUpdate — Due to restrictions imposed by Hong Kong Authorities, AI 310/315, Delhi — Hong Kong — Delhi of August 18, 2020 stands postponed. Next update in this regard will be intimated soon. Passengers may please contact Air India Customer Care for assistance”, tweeted Air India.