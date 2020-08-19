Covid-19 Updates: 365 new coronavirus cases in UAE

The Ministry of health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry 365 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 115 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Thus the total infection tally has reached at 64,906. The total recoveries stood at 57,909 . The death toll has reached at 366. The number of active cases under medical supervision is 6631.

59,759 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 6 million tests were conducted in the country.