Covid-19 Updates: 396 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

396 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours along with 392 recoveries and 2 deaths. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 156 were among expatriate workers, 233 were contacts of active cases, and 7 were travel related.

The death toll rose to 175. The total recoveries reached at 4,3921. 9,932 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 18. There are currently 45 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 93 cases receiving treatment. 3,440 cases are stable out of a total of 3,485 active cases.