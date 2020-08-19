Heavy rains flooding Delhi… Thunderstorms expected over the next two hours!!

Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains are expected to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours. Heavy showers in the national capital and its neighbouring districts of Ghaziabad and Noida led to waterlogging in several areas and also caused traffic snarls in many important roads during morning rush hours, inconveniencing scores of commuters. The rains may lead to “major traffic disruption” and there is an “increased chance” of road accidents, it warned.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to not travel through certain stretches of roads where traffic movement has been affected. Meanwhile, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava, told that the axis of monsoon will continue to be close to the national capital till Thursday. South westerly winds from the Arabian Sea and south easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which gives out representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent. Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent above the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season begins.