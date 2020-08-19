‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country announces new visa rules

Gulf country has decided not to renew the expired residency and entry visas of expats. The expired residency and entry visas of expats will not be extended after August 31. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior in Kuwait.

As per reports, around 405,000 expats took advantage to automatically renew their residency visas until the end of this month, and roughly 260,000 expats renewed their residency visas through the MoI website.

There is about 100,000 people who entered the country on visit visas, whether family, tourist or commercial. They are supposed to leave the country at the end of this month, and there is no intention to give them an extension.