Vande Bharat Mission : Nearly 11 lakh stranded Indians returned from abroad,says Centre

New Delhi: More than 10,98,000 Indians stranded in countries abroad due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission so far, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Tuesday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Civil Aviation ministry wrote: “Over 10,98,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under Mission Vande Bharat since 6th May. This would not have been possible without the continued support of all stakeholders. Thank you!”

Bringing Indians Home!