Vistara announces special flights

Indian based airline company Vistara has announced special passenger flights. As per the announcement , the airline will operate special flights on Delhi-London route from August 28 to September 30. Vistara will fly thrice a week on Delhi-London route – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. India has established such bubbles with the following countries – the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives. India is negotiating with 13 other countries to establish similar bubbles.

The Delhi-London flights would be operated on its newly-inducted B787-9 aircraft.The airline has a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320, one Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.