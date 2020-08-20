Bus carrying 45 passengers overturns on expressway, several injured

New Delhi : A bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday.

SSP Etawah Akash Tomar said that the bus was going from Delhi to Madhubani in Bihar. The bus lost its balance and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, he said.

Thirty people were injured in the accident. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The injured passengers were admitted to the PGI Saifai hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah.

As on 3:30 am on Thursday, 16 people are at PGI Saifai and the rest 14 were discharged after receiving first aid.

Police are investigating the reason behind the accident.