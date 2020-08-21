Covid-19 Updates: 353 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 353 new cases of the coronavirus infection has been reported in the country along with 350 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 132 were among expatriate workers, 221 were contacts of active cases.

The overall infection tally has reached at 47950 .The total number of recoveries rised to 44,628. The death toll stands at 179. 11,018 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 20.

There are currently 37 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 85 cases receiving treatment. 3,459 cases are stable out of a total of 3,496 active cases.