Covid-19 Updates: 424 new coronavirus cases in UAE

Aug 22, 2020, 05:14 pm IST

The  Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE  on Saturday  has updated the coronavirus situation in the country.  424 new cases of  coronavirus, along with 112 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. .More than 70,079 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, the ministry added.

