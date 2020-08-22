Covid-19 Updates: 424 new coronavirus cases in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE on Saturday has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 424 new cases of coronavirus, along with 112 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. .More than 70,079 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, the ministry added.
"?????" ???? 70,079 ????? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ???????? ????? ?? 424 ????? ????? ?????? #?????? ??????? ? 112 ???? ???? ?????? ???? ???? ?????? ???????? ???? ???????.#??? pic.twitter.com/qAqozc3M7u
— ????? ????? ???????? (@wamnews) August 22, 2020
