Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate from Covid-19 has improved in India. The recovery rate has reached at 74.89% as 57,989 patients were discharged from hospitals. There have been 2,280,566 recoveries in the country till date and 360,724 in a week. India’s recoveries now exceed active cases by more than 1.5 million.

India on Sunday recorded as many as 69,239 new coronavirus cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 30,44,941 while the death toll climbed to 56,706 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these, 7,07,668 are active cases and 22,80,567 recovered