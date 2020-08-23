“FUNNY” ; Bear wanders into grocery store, leaves with a bag of chips… See video here!!!!

Recently, a brown bear sauntered into a supermarket and walked out with a bag of chips, like nobody’s business. The video, in which the animal is seen walking out with a bag of chips, has been shared widely online and left many amused. The incident took place earlier this week in California, when a customer caught the animal ‘shoplifting’ on camera. Adina Baidoo, who captured the footage on her mobile phone, said that she was leaving the Safeway store in Kings Beach at Lake Tahoe with her cart at around 9:30 pm when she nearly ended up in a head-on collision with the brown bear.

Baidoo said she first saw the bear wandering near a dustbin, eating some garbage. Later, when she returned leaving her shopping bags, she was shocked to see the big brown bear calmly walking on the aisle while holding a packet of Tostitos chips in its mouth as it walked out.