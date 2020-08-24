American racism hits again!!! A black father has been shot seven times by police in front of his children

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a black man, was shot to death by a gang of American police. Yesterday’s shooting in the Kenosha area of Wisconsin, USA, is proof that racial violence against blacks by U.S. police has not ended, even as the “Black lives matter” uprising that spread across the USA and Europe following the death of George Floyd intensifies. Riots erupted in the area following police firing.

Scenes of the shooting in the Kenosha area of Wisconsin went viral on social media in an instant. Following this, people took to the streets. But Kenosha police are not yet ready to comment on the incident.Witnesses say Jacob Blake, 29, was involved in a dispute between two women in the area. But during the dispute, someone called the police.Police then asked Jacob Blake to surrender. But Jacob Blake refused the police request and went to his SUV and opened the car door and went inside.

Eyewitnesses told the media that a police officer who was following Blake at the time heard gunshots fired at him seven times. Unarmed Jacob Blake was reportedly shot dead by police while his children were in a car.Police have not officially released information on what led to the shooting. However, Kenosha police said in a statement that Blake was taken to Milwaukee Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting video, which has been circulating on social media, shows three police officers pointing their weapons at Blake, who was walking in front of an SUV parked on the street.It is not clear if more than one police officer was shot, but eyewitnesses say at least seven gunshots were heard. Local reports indicate that Blake’s children were in the car when police shot him.Prior to the shooting, police tried to subdue Blake with a taser, but to no avail. Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump shared a video of the incident on his Twitter account “They saw a policeman shooting his father,” Crump tweeted.