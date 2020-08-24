Covid-19 Updates: 392 recoveries in Bahrain

The health ministry in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. As per the data released by the ministry 292 new cases of coronavirus, along with 392 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 118 were among expatriate workers, 171 were contacts of active cases, and 3 were travel related.
The total number of recoveries climbed to 45,981. The death toll rose to 184. 9,602 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 23. There are currently 34 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 63 cases receiving treatment. 3,131 cases are stable out of a total of 3,165 active cases.
— ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) August 23, 2020
