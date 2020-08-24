“For how long will Muslims remain slave of Congress leadership” ,says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

NEW DELHI : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Muslim leaders in Congress and asked them for long will they continue to be slaves of the party’s ‘janeudhari‘ leadership. Sonia Gandhi is currently the interim party president at the time of this report.

In a tweet Owaisi said that Azad used to refer to AIMIM as ‘Team B’ of the BJP. “Now you’re accused of the same. 45 years of ghulami for this? Now it’s proven that anyone opposing Janeudhari leadership will be branded B-Team I hope Muslims now know the high cost of loyalty to Congress,” he said.

Owaisi was reacting to media reports wherein former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had accused the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi asking to overhaul the existing party structure of ‘colluding with the BJP.

Following this, Ghulam Nabi Azad offered to quit the party. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal too had expressed is displeasure at the allegations but deleted his tweet after claiming that Rahul Gandhi personally informed him that he had made no such allegations.

Later, Azad also ‘clarified’ that Rahul Gandhi never made such a statement.