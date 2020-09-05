Bahrain reports 310 recoveries

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 662 new cases of coronavirus along with 310 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.
The newly diagnosed cases include 100 expatriate workers, 557 contacts of active cases, and 5 travel related.
The total number of recoveries climbed to 50,323. On September 4, 11,711 additional Covid-tests were conducted in Bahrain.
There are currently 33 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 80 cases receiving treatment. 3,544 cases are stable out of a total of 3,577 active cases.
