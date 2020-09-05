Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. The Airport authorities in Bahrain has informed that it will allow non-citizens and non-residents to enter the country.

But to enter the country all visitors must have undergone a PCR test at their own expense. Also passengers would have to self-isolate until the results of the test are received and are negative.

1. Entry is restricted to Bahraini citizens, residents, GCC citizens who do not need a visa, passengers eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, passengers with a valid eVisa, diplomats, military personnel, airline crew, or holders of official, service or UN passports. — Bahrain Airport (@BahrainAirport) September 4, 2020

Bahrain had previously limited entry to the country following the outbreak of Covid-19 earlier this year.

As of Friday, new measures were announced. “Entry is restricted to Bahraini citizens, residents, GCC citizens who do not need a visa, passengers eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, passengers with a valid eVisa, diplomats, military personnel, airline crew, or holders of official, service or UN passports,” an airport statement said.