“Russia won’t supply arms to pakistan” ; India’s appeal accepted.

Moscow ; Russia stated that it would not supply weapons to Pakistan, in a meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.The statement was announced following a request from India.

“The defence minister got Russia’s assurance that it stands by India’s security interest.The Indra naval exercises is to be conducted by the Indian and Russian marine defense at the Strait of Malacca over the next two days.The drills demonstrated the common interests of both countries in maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.” the defence minister Rajnath singh

Singh conveyed India’s appreciation for the steadfast support provided by Russia to address the country’s defence and security needs.General Shoigu stated that Russia’s commitment to engage actively with India on the Make in India programme, including substantial participation in the forthcoming Aero India-2021. The show will be staged at the Yelahanka air base outside Bengaluru from February 3rd to 7th with maintaining Covid norms.